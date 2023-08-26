Video: Chris Jericho and Fozzy share tribute to Bray Wyatt

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho and his rock band, Fozzy, paid tribute to Bray Wyatt following his passing.

Chris Jericho is getting ready for one of the biggest matches of his professional wrestling career when he battles Will Ospreay at AEW All In this Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. However, the loss of WWE's Bray Wyatt has touched everyone in the industry.

Triple H announced yesterday that Bray Wyatt passed away at 36 years old. The heartbreaking news has caused countless tributes from wrestlers and fans as everyone tries to process Wyatt's untimely death.

Fozzy performed a show recently in the UK, and Chris Jericho shared some kind words about The Eater of Worlds. The former AEW World Champion said Wyatt was one of the most creative minds he had ever worked with in the wrestling business.

"We lost a great brother last night. You know him as Bray, I know him as Windham. A f*cking great guy, one of the most creative minds I've ever had the pleasure to work with. I worked with him all over the world, I think we even worked here, if not in London then in the UK," said Jericho. [From 00:03 - 00:46]

The audience then started singing, "He's got the whole world in his hands," to honor Wyatt, and Jericho paused. The Ocho then continued and dedicated the show to the memory of Windham Rotunda.

"So thanks to Windham, thanks to you guys for remembering him. We dedicate this show tonight, and I dedicate the show on Sunday [All In] to the memory of the late great Windham Rotunda," added Jericho. [From 01:19 - 01:31]

Retired WWE Superstar Nikki Bella shares tribute to Bray Wyatt

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, now known as Nikki Garcia, honored Bray Wyatt following his death.

Nikki Bella praised Wyatt for being an incredible human being and a kind soul on Instagram after his passing. She noted that he was loved and will be missed beyond words.

The former WWE Divas Champion attached a photo of Wyatt and his family, as seen in the Instagram post below.

"Incredible human being, beyond talented and creative, a laugh to remember, pure light when he walked into a room, and such a sweet, kind soul. So incredibly shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Windham. You were sooo loved Bray! You will be missed beyond words! So many prayers and lots of love to Jojo, his kids and the Rotunda family," she wrote on Instagram.

Bray Wyatt made such an impact in WWE that his memory will live on long after his death. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Wyatt's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

