[Watch] Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest defeat Rhea Ripley in new WWE challenge

Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio defeated their teammate Rhea Ripley in a new WWE challenge.

In April 2022, Edge joined forces with Damian Priest to form The Judgment Day. A few weeks later, Rhea Ripley also joined the group. Last June, however, Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day before leading Ripley and Priest to turn on The Rated R Superstar. In September, Dominik Mysterio became the fourth member of The Judgment Day after betraying his father and Edge following their victory over Balor's stable at Clash at the Castle.

While The Judgment Day members have overcome several challenges as a team, they went head-to-head against each other in a trivia challenge on WWE ALAN. Ripley, Priest, and Mysterio answered nine questions about WWE's history. While The Nightmare got five answers wrong, her partners got six correct to win the challenge.

A Bloodline member broke his silence after his intense face-off with Rhea Ripley on RAW. Check out his comments here.

Will The Judgment Day become the new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions?

Over the past few months, Judgment Day has been a dominant faction on Monday Night RAW. On the January 9, 2023, episode of the Red Brand, the group defeated The O.C, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits in a tag team turmoil match to become the new number one contenders for The Usos' RAW Tag Team Titles.

The two teams will now square off for the championships on the 30th-anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW on January 23. Speaking to Byron Saxton after this week's episode of RAW, Damian Priest addressed The Judgment Day's upcoming match against The Usos.

"The Usos will be Undisputed no more as the RAW tag titles stay permanently on Monday nights with The Judgment Day. As usual, we will rise and everyone else will fall," he said.

A WWE veteran believes a former champion is getting "buried" in The Judgment Day. Check out his comments here.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes