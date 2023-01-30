"Vince McMahon booked Royal Rumbles better than Triple H" - Twitter reacts to the first WWE Premium Live Event of 2023

What did you think of the first WWE Premium Live Event of 2023? Was it good or bad? Was it the greatest of all time or at the other end of the spectrum?

Whether you love it or hate it, the fact of the matter is that it featured several great storyline progressions and returns, setting the pace for WrestleMania 39.

The Royal Rumble matches vastly improved from the previous year's lackluster booking for sure, but there are some detractors for this year's extravaganza as well. Twitter exploded with reactions after the event, with one remark standing out from the rest:

"Vince McMahon booked Royal Rumbles better than Triple H!"

You can check out the reactions below:

420 Fantasy Hustler @FFhustler420 @slothstyle83 @wrestletracker1 Wasnt the worst but was pretty uneventful. Where were u homie we were live for the watch party!!!!

Anthony Justin @AnthonyJustin88 @wrestletracker1 Showcasing the main roster instead of pointless one offs was the correct decision

Tribal chief @KATStan16 @wrestletracker1 They didn't need surprises. They did waste some spots yes but this rumble furthered storylines, built Gunther as the main badass on the roster and had so much star power in that ring at once. It was a fun watch

MarriedToaSmark @MarriedSmarks @wrestletracker1 The show was bad, but this wasn't really just a HHH rumble, was it? VKM has taken back over and we don't know what he over ruled and decided, but we all know VKM made plenty of creative decisions.

UckShuck: Act IV @Uck_Shuck_IV @wrestletracker1 Last year's was way worse. And this year did have surprises. Not necessarily good ones across the board, but surprises nonetheless.

melisa heron @MellieHeron @wrestletracker1 I loved that they focused on their current stars and didn't rely on the surprises.

Patrick S @Patrickichi

Huge set up for WM.

Patrick S @Patrickichi @wrestletracker1 Every match and result had a point. Huge set up for WM. Very well done RR in my opinion.

Sean Smart @RealSeanSmart



This Years Royal Rumble PLE was AWESOME!!



Triple H is the Booker of The Year!!



We don’t need a bunch of Legends taking spots from Current Wrestlers.



Sean Smart @RealSeanSmart @wrestletracker1 What TF are You talking about? This Years Royal Rumble PLE was AWESOME!! Triple H is the Booker of The Year!! We don't need a bunch of Legends taking spots from Current Wrestlers. Triple H did better than VKM, PERIOD!!!!

A decent show requires the bare minimum of great opening and closing bouts, and in the case of Saturday night's big event, it arguably had both.

The show kicked off with the Men's Rumble for a change, with the returning Cody Rhodes picking up a well-deserved victory. Despite this, the WWE Universe has been raving about the runner-up, Gunther. The Ring General broke Rey Mysterio's record for the longest time spent in a single Royal Rumble.

The main event saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens once and for all to retain both titles, but what happened after the contest is what fans will talk about for years to come.

Several high-profile matches were teased at WWE Royal Rumble

The show featured several stand-offs and the continuation of long-running feuds which are likely to culminate on The Grandest Stage at SoFi Stadium in April.

Most notably, Brock Lesnar and Gunther's swerve almost misdirected fans, and whilst it still seems possible to take place at The Show of Shows, Bobby Lashley eliminating The Beast almost guarantees the duo's third chapter will take place at Mania. WWE has really gotten behind their rivalry.

Elsewhere, Edge returned to further his feud with the faction he created, Logan Paul shockingly eliminated Seth Rollins, while Gunther and Drew McIntyre had a stand-off of their own which may have been lost in the shuffle owing to so much that happened at the event.

Rhea Ripley outlasted all 29 superstars despite drawing entry #1 in the Women's Rumble and has punched her ticket to Mania, while Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss seem destined for a crossover storyline in the not-too-distant future.

What did you think of the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event? Sound off in the comments section below.

