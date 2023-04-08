Vince McMahon "has not fessed up to anything" since misconduct allegations emerged, Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has given his thoughts on Vince McMahon briefly mentioning his misconduct allegations in a recent interview.

McMahon retired in July 2022 after allegedly paying out $19.6 million in "hush money" to former female employees. The 77-year-old returned in January 2023 as WWE's Executive Chairman. Earlier this week, he told CNBC that he has "owned up to every single one" of the mistakes he made throughout his 50-year career.

Russo appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3. The former WWE writer gave his take on how McMahon came across in the interview:

"So what he's saying is all these NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] and paying off these women and whatever, what he's basically saying is that those weren't mistakes?" Russo said. "Because from what I know he's not fessed up to those, so he's basically saying, 'No, those weren't mistakes. Those were deals and agreements,' because, man, he's not fessed up to anything he's being accused of." [1:00 – 1:25]

What does EC3 think about Vince McMahon's current role?

Although Triple H now leads WWE's creative direction, it has been reported that Vince McMahon rewrote this week's RAW script before and during the show.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 jokingly suggested that McMahon will always be involved in creative decisions even when he dies:

"I mean, he's Vince at this point. He knows what he wants, he says what he wants. Nobody holds him accountable. He's the master and creator of his own neverworld that he can live upon until he's deceased, until he dies, and even then he'll probably still be around in some sort of AI, ChatGPT, cryogenic form lurking and critiquing and writing the show." [1:30 – 1:57]

McMahon discussed several WWE topics in the CNBC interview, including the company's sale to Endeavor.

What do you make of the recent developments involving Vince McMahon? Let us know in the comments section below.

