Vince McMahon was "living out his fantasy right on television," says ex-WWE Superstar about allegations against the former CEO

A former WWE Superstar recently shared his reactions to the bold claims made by Bret "The Hitman" Hart about Vince McMahon after graphic details emerged in the lawsuit.

The star in question is Rene Dupree, a two-time Tag Team Champion in WWE. After former WWE employee Janel Grant accused Mr. McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking, he resigned from his TKO position and mentioned that the lawsuit was replete with lies and that he would defend himself to clear his name.

Recently, Hart broke his silence on the McMahon scandal and stated his respect for the 78-year-old is forever tainted, calling him disgusting. Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree reacted to the WWE Hall of Famer's comment on Vince McMahon:

"So again you're supposed to be innocent until proven guilty but it's not the case with a lot of wrestlers, right? We just presume that he is (guilty) because the people who actually know him (Vince McMahon) know how f**king weird he is and know how odd he is."

The former WWE Tag Team Champion added:

"When I was with the company I didn't really pay attention but now you're seeing all the old clips because I was on RAW in 2003, but the s**t he was doing on SmackDown that's when he was like turning into the ultimate pervert like Sable was his personal like mistress or whatever and then the stuff he was doing with Candice (Michelle) and like Torrie (Wilson) all that stuff on SmackDown I didn't watch it because I was on RAW and I didn't really watch SmackDown. But it's almost like he was living out his fantasy right on television, right in front of all of us." [From 01:31 to 02:39]

WWE is hotter than the Attitude Era despite the Vince McMahon scandal, according to Dutch Mantell

Pro wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently responded to a fan's question who asked how WWE is doing post disturbing allegations against Mr. McMahon.

Speaking on the 28th edition of Ask Dutch Anything, Mantell mentioned that WWE isn't fazed by the recent Vince McMahon drama. He believes all the buzz, good or bad, has got the company hotter than the wild "Attitude Era."

"You take what you've given which WWE has already done and now they are hotter than the whole time I can ever (imagine). I think they're hotter than, even the Attitude Era. I think they got more eyeballs on it and this. You can say what you want to about the Vince McMahon scandal....and Janel Grant but it has eyeballs on the company. Now it's not the best look but you have the man who's 78-year-old and there's a story there," he said.

As of now, the former WWE CEO is under federal investigation, and it's less likely for McMahon to make a return to the Stamford-based promotion following the lawsuit.

