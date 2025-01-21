Vince McMahon could be the reason why WWE signed a multi-year partnership with TNA, says veteran

WWE signed a multi-year partnership with TNA. A wrestling veteran recently discussed why Endeavor might have taken that step.

Vince McMahon left the Stamford-based company last year amid being sued for alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking. Since then, many have speculated about his next step. Recent reports suggested he was starting a new company and had already hired employees. Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed Endeavor might have decided to go into business with TNA after getting information about McMahon's plans.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that TNA has been around for 23 years. Hence, the timing of the partnership with WWE raises questions about why it happened now as McMahon is trying to settle his legal issues. Russo wondered if Endeavor was concerned that the 79-year-old former chairman was planning on purchasing TNA, so they decided to form a partnership with the promotion:

"There's 23 years that they've been in existence, 23 years. Now, in that 23 years there's never been a partnership with the WWE until now. Now, you and I have spoken about the Vince McMahon case with Janel Grant. He is trying to bring that to a moderator to get that settled. We also know, we have heard Vince starting his own company, already hiring people, etc. Do you think Endeavor could have had some insight to perhaps Vince is closer to starting a company than we all think and maybe there was a concern from Endeavor of him purchasing and buying TNA?" [17:01 - 17:59]

WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman addressed the proposed theory

On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo's co-host, WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman claimed purchasing TNA would have made sense for Vince McMahon since it is an established brand with its own stars.

The former Interim RAW General Manager claimed the odds were 50/50 that Russo's theory was true:

"If you think why it would make sense for Vince, it's an already established brand in the wrestling space with stars that are already there. And he wouldn't have to go and sign all these stars to the brand. If I was to give it odds, I would say it's better than 50/50 that that conspiracy theory is correct because we understand what's the one thing Vince has always excelled at, wrestling program," he explained. [18:39 - 19:02]

Former employee Tommy Carlucci has recently suggested McMahon could still buy TNA. It would be interesting to see if the former chairman will ever return to the wrestling industry.

