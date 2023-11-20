Vince McMahon should return to WWE in a storyline involving Drew McIntyre, says former writer (Exclusive)

While Vince McMahon is no longer as closely associated with WWE as before, a veteran thinks he should return to the screen as a part of Drew McIntyre's storyline.

Drew McIntyre recently made headlines after his apparent heel turn on last week's RAW. Since then, the pro-wrestling community has been filled with speculation about his next step. Vince Russo also joined the discussion, stating that he would have booked the former World champion as a 'gun for hire.'

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pitched the idea of Vince McMahon being revealed as the mastermind. According to the former writer, McMahon could be presented as a man disgruntled at losing power in the company, resorting to hiring Drew McIntyre as his enforcer.

"This is where the reality could come in. With everything going on who hired Drew, Vince (McMahon). Come on, you are gonna tell me you can't make a storyline out of that? Are you kidding me?" [8:17 onwards]

Russo further explained how Drew could also eventually turn on McMahon, making for a compelling storyline.

The former WWE writer has previously shared his thoughts about the Bloodline

Apart from his thoughts on Vince McMahon's potential return, Vince Russo has also talked about the state of the Bloodline. According to him, another faction was much better than Roman Reigns' stable.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran explained why he considered the 'Main Event Mafia' more impactful than the Bloodline.

"1000% better than Bloodline, not even close. You had one major player in the Bloodline and a bunch of supporting roles. These guys (Main Event Mafia members) were all freaking superstars. Not even close," said Russo.(8:14 onwards)

The Bloodline is currently losing its dominance in the company, with Jey Uso already out of the group. As of now, only time will tell what is in store for the faction in WWE.

