Vince McMahon could sign a major AEW star to bury him in WWE, according to former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree believes Vince McMahon could sign MJF from AEW to bury him in WWE.

MJF is currently one of the top in-ring performers in Tony Khan's promotion. The 27-year-old has been holding the AEW World Championship for over 200 since defeating Jon Moxley at Full Gear last November.

However, several reports have suggested that Vince McMahon could be interested in signing MJF, who previously auditioned for Tough Enough but failed to get on the show.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree addressed the possibility of MJF joining the Stamford-based company.

"I think WWF [E] would want him. But here's the thing with Vince [McMahon]. I think Vince the way he is like, 'oh, you work for my competition, okay, let's make you, let's bury the f**k out of you,' right?" Dupree said. [From 49:22 - 49:35]

Disco Inferno believes WWE could fire several superstars to sign MJF

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has also addressed the subject of MJF possibly joining WWE during an episode of Keepin' It 100. The former WCW star believes there could be a bidding war for the current AEW World Champion.

Disco Inferno claimed that the Stamford-based company could fire some superstars to offer MJF a multimillion-dollar deal.

"That's the one guy WWE probably wants to get in the promotional war. [If he's [MJF] making a couple millions would WWE match that or go over it?] Oh, yeah. Think about this, all you gotta do is another round of cuts and just cut another bunch of people you're not doing much with and just hire, you can absolutely do that without losing a dime. I would think it's a priority for them to probably get that guy. [...] I would definitely think that they're gonna open the bank for MJF," said Inferno.

