"They're doing nothing with him" – Vince Russo fires shots at WWE for misusing current Champion on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is unhappy with how the company is booking its current United States Champion, Bobby Lashley.

Lashley and Rollins put on a stellar fight for the United States Championship on RAW this week. The two men fought tooth-and-nail for supremacy. However, The All Mighty emerged as the winner with a devastating Spear after Matt Riddle showed up and distracted The Visionary.

On Sportskeeda's post-show review Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Lashley seems to have no direction in WWE after this match. He explained no one was talking about The All Mighty's win as the focus shifted to the Riddle and Rollins saga.

"They're doing nothing with him, zero bro. This was an opportunity for them to use Riddle and give him a good win. Okay, and what does that do? Is anybody saying after this match, 'Oh my God, Bobby Lashley beat Seth Rollins.' Is there one person saying that?" Russo argued. [From 9:00 - 9:23]

Vince Russo feels the WWE creative team doesn't know how to write TV

During the same conversation, the former WWE writer detailed that nobody was getting over during these matches. He claimed that the creative team had lost the skill to write the show for TV audiences.

"They don't know how to write. I say it over and over. Both companies, they don't know how to write television. These are wrestling house shows. Heels interfere, heels go over. That's it, bro, that is what you're going to get. That is the Triple H era," Russo added. [From 10:00- 10:22]

He mentioned that both RAW and SmackDown were glorified live events, which was the reality of the Triple H era.

