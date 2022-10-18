"Looked like the inside of a purse" – Former WWE employee ridicules Baron Corbin's outfit choices (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about Baron Corbin changing brands and moving to Monday Night RAW this week. The veteran specifically found the star's new attire hilarious.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL showed up on RAW this week. He announced that the red brand had traded Baron Corbin to its roster in place of Rey Mysterio, who shifted to SmackDown last week.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo took issue with Corbin's ring gear. He said that fans on social media were also making fun of it. He also felt that his match with Dolph Ziggler should have been an easy, quick win for The Lone Wolf.

"I've had some exchanges with Baron Corbin on DM. We've talked a little bit. What the freak are you wearing bro? Somebody on my Twitter feed, they made the comparison. It looked like the inside of a purse. What is that? That was the blandest. Like what? I didn't get it. And this freaking match went on forever. There was no need for this match to go as long as it did," Russo said. [From 23:22 - 24:25]

Baron Corbin picked up an impressive win over Dolph Ziggler

In his first outing since joining the red brand, Corbin faced off against Dolph Ziggler.

The Lone Wolf took a move out of JBL's arsenal during the match, hitting Ziggler with the Fallaway Slam. The Show Off kept up the fight and even kicked out of Corbin's Deep Six but ultimately fell victim to the End of Days.

With the win, the 38-year-old made an impressive statement in his first appearance on RAW in years.

