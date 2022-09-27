WWE veteran is "bored" with Dexter Lumis  and The Miz's segments on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Vince Russo feels the storyline between the Miz and Dexter Lumis has been dragging on for too long.

This week on RAW, The A-Lister brought in security personnel to keep Lumis away. However, when the cameras panned backstage, The Miz noticed the entire security force was laid out. Dexter then emerged from the back and knocked him out with a chokehold.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was a special guest, who detailed that WWE was dragging on this segment and needed to move the story along. He also mentioned that casual fans were getting bored of the same booking week after week.

"They know simple. That's what they know. Oh we're gonna put Lumis in a hockey suit this week. That's all they know bro. We can carry this on forever with freaking Lumis. Next week, he's in the Philly Phanatic costume. What town are we next week? Get the mascot costume. Bro, they've gotta move this freaking story along. I understand there's a million ways he can attack Miz. We understand that. You gotta give us the next chapter. We're bored with it." [From 44:18 - 44:53]

Dexter Lumis fits the description of a psychopath according to another wrestling veteran

Recently, Dexter Lumis drew the attention of Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter. Sportskeeda Westling's Senior Editor, in an exclusive interview, mentioned that the NXT call-up plays the part of a psychopath so well that he scares Bill.

"Dexter Lumis plays the part of a psychopath so well. He makes me nervous. Miz looks genuinely shaken as well. I'm interested to see how this all plays out."

