Vince Russo claims WWE fans won't be impressed by 7-Time Champion because of what AJ Styles did (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks that casual WWE fans won't be impressed by the newest name that the company is trying to sign. On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, he said that fans have already seen what he can do in AJ Styles.

Speaking to host Dr. Chris Featherstone, the topic of discussion was Will Ospreay, a seven-time Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling - one of which includes a reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion. It is believed that WWE is interested in signing him and that conversations are ongoing.

Vince Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone that if you were to look at it from a casual fan's perspective, they won't be very impressed by his in-ring work because they've seen AJ Styles do the same nearly a decade ago:

"Bro if Will Ospreay were to go to the WWE and suddenly a casual fan tunes in to watch this guy. 'Okay, I saw AJ Styles do all this stuff ten years ago.' Like seriously, that's what they're going to say. What is the hook? If there's no hook, I've seen this before." [From 05:30 to 05:57}

The point Russo was essentially trying to convey is that Ospreay needs a strong character, and he won't be able to capture casual fan interest with just good wrestling alone.

Vince Russo thinks Will Ospreay needs to look towards Kevin Nash to change his style of wrestling

Last August last year, a Twitter account pointed out that Will Ospreay had more Five Star Matches from Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer than legends like John Cena, CM Punk, and Kurt Angle did in their entire career.

In response, Kevin Nash asked about Ospreay's merchandise sales, taking a shot at the importance of star rating to wrestling fans.

Amidst the mini Twitter exchange between Kevin Nash and Will Ospreay, Vince Russo said that Nash is the perfect example of how to change your wrestling style while also making more money:

"I always say this about Kevin Nash, bro. I remember working with him in TNA when he was older. I remember, like literally being in the first row on the guardrail there and watching Kevin just throw those knees in the corner. It looked like he was killing the guy," Russo said. "That's all he had to do, bro," he said.

