Vince Russo on the consequences if WWE removes former star from the Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has questioned how WWE will handle the ongoing situation with Tammy Sytch, formerly known as Sunny.

On March 25, 2022, Sytch was involved in a fatal car crash that killed a 75-year-old man. The Hall of Famer was arrested on DUI and manslaughter-related charges. Despite initially being released, she is now back in jail after a judge deemed her a risk to the community.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo reacted to online petitions demanding her removal from the Hall of Fame:

“They’re gonna have their hands full with this Sunny thing, man. I don’t know how they’re gonna handle it because I’ve heard there are people starting [petitions saying] she should be removed from the Hall of Fame. My thing is okay, bro, if you do that, then are we gonna start looking at everybody else?” [6:26-6:49]

Sytch, who is best known for her WWE run between 1995 and 1998, could face up to 30 years in prison if she is convicted. Earlier this week, the 2011 Hall of Fame inductee pleaded not guilty to nine charges against her.

Vince Russo explains why another former WWE star is not in the Hall of Fame

Miss Elizabeth performed alongside her ex-husband Randy Savage in WWE between 1985 and 1992. The popular valet, who later worked for WCW, passed away in 2003 at the age of 42 following an accidental drug and alcohol overdose.

On the subject of the Hall of Fame, Russo speculated that Miss Elizabeth's cause of death might explain why she has never been inducted:

“That [Hall of Fame omission] is unfortunate, but it was the way she died. That’s why she’s not in it.” [6:59-7:07]

Russo added that Miss Elizabeth disliked him during their time together in WCW. He wanted to write storylines for her, but she allegedly only wanted a limited role as Lex Luger’s manager.

