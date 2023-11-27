Vince Russo explains why "uncomfortable" romance storyline ended abruptly (Exclusive)

Former wrestling writer Vince Russo recently gave an insight into how a TNA/IMPACT romance storyline ended shortly after it began.

In October 2010, Katarina Waters joined TNA under the name Winter. The former WWE talent seemed to be attracted to Angelina Love during her first few appearances on television. However, the romantic aspect of the storyline quickly went away.

Russo was a TNA writer at the time. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, he said he had no issue with nixing the romance idea after Love raised concerns:

"The storyline was that she [Winter] was attracted to Angelina, and she was really coming on to Angelina (…) Angelina was very uncomfortable, and she told me, 'Vince, I'm real uncomfortable doing that.' No problem, end of storyline. It is that simple." [10:39 – 11:11]

In the video above, Russo spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3 about how WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon booked women.

Vince Russo's stance on romance storylines

Vince McMahon once booked his wife Linda and daughter Stephanie to kiss former WCW executive Eric Bischoff on WWE television. He has also been involved in his own romance angles with several women, including WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Vince Russo believes McMahon used his power to write storylines that women could not refuse:

"This is a perversion, bro. Never in my wildest dreams would I write a scene where my wife and my daughter are making out with [Eric Bischoff]. Come on, bro, like seriously? Seriously, bro? You do that because you can and you know nobody can say something? Come on, man!" [11:12 – 11:33]

Russo also gave his thoughts on Linda and Vince McMahon living apart at times despite being married.

What do you make of Vince Russo's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

