Vince Russo slams segment from this week's WWE RAW for missing a big opportunity [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks WWE could've done much more with Johnny Gargano's character on the latest episode on RAW.

Last week, Johnny Gargano made his WWE return, cutting an emotional promo about proving to his young son that dreams do come true. He was rudely interrupted by Theory, his former NXT protege, who ran him down on the mic. Gargano's response was a superkick to the Money In The Bank briefcase holder.

This week on WWE RAW, we had a backstage interview segment with Gargano, which was once again interrupted by Theory, but the anticipated tension from last week was not built.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo explained why he was not a fan of the segment. Russo felt that WWE had missed an opportunity to tell fans more about who Gargano was as a person. He said:

"See again, this really was an opportunity to tell us more about Johnny Gargano. All he told us is that he loves wrestling. Every wrestler loves wrestling... Come on man, you've got to give me more than that, please." [1:07:34 to 1:07:50]

Vince Russo did not enjoy Johnny Gargano's WWE return last week either

Speaking on last week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said he wasn't excited by Johnny Gargano's return to WWE. Russo was highly critical of both the segment as well as Gargano and his promo.

"I had a pop huge bro because one of his first lines is, 'What a surprise.' I'm sitting there and I'm saying it sure is for the casual fans. This is a huge surprise. Why is this mark in the ring? Who is this mark? Is he from catering? Yeah, bro, it was a huge surprise to the casuals," Russo said. [From 36:52 - 37:54]

Regardless of Russo's thoughts, the former NXT Champion's return to WWE created some buzz on social media. Gargano was one of Triple H's favourite at NXT, and it will be interesting to see what plans The Game has for him going forward.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria