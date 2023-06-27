Vince Russo feels WWE Superstar had a tough time growing up which makes him more believable in the ring (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently drew comparisons between Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker.

Both Dom and Bron are up-and-coming second-generation WWE Superstars in their mid-twenties. While Dominik got his wrestling gift from his father, Rey Mysterio, Breakker comes from the Steiner family, with his father and uncle having held several championships back in the day.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Dominik often gave the appearance of a kid. However, the former writer felt that Bron, being another youngster coming up the ranks, looks more believable as a heel than Dominik Mysterio. He also mentioned that the 25-year-old has Steiner genes and growing up with his father and uncle made him a tough lad.

"Especially knowing Bron's background, it probably wasn't that easy growing up being that kid. That is a great analogy. I don't watch NXT, but when I see Bron, I don't think of kid." [From 34:33 - 34:52]

Vince Russo feels WWE should change Dominik Mysterio's booking

During the same discussion, Russo claimed that WWE needed something drastic to make Dominik a more vicious heel. He stated that Dom should be a youngster with a "mean streak" ready to do vicious things to his adversaries.

"If he were viciously attacking people. Alright, he looks like a kid but this kid has got a mean streak and he's dangerous. That's not what you get. You get a wrestler that looks like a kid and acting like a kid. To me, that doesn't translate to heat."

Dom is set to face a huge challenge in the form of Cody Rhodes this weekend at the Money in the Bank PLE. The two stars are set to collide in a singles match in London's O2 Arena this Saturday.

