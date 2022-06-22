Wrestling personality links Triple H's alleged statement about John Cena to WWE's problem booking Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar being booked as Roman Reigns' challenger at SummerSlam has upset former WWE writer Vince Russo. He also commented on how a previous statement by Triple H was indicative of their current issues.

After Reigns defeated Riddle to retain his title on last week's SmackDown, he was attacked by a returning Lesnar. The two have since been booked in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam.

During an interview on Wrestle Buddy, Vince Russo said he knew that the company's booking had made Lesnar the only viable opponent for Reigns. He also highlighted the repetitive cycle of the two top stars clashing once again:

“So now they’ve created an environment where the only one you believe could beat Roman Reigns is Brock Lesnar.” Russo continued, “Like you said bro, how many times are you going to go to that well? Like my God, really bro? It’s ridiculous, man.” (24:40 – 25:01)

Russo blamed WWE's booking for forcing themselves into a corner. Additionally, he referred to Triple H allegedly making a statement about the promotion no longer building marquee stars like John Cena:

“Listen man, they’ve not created anybody that could challenge him. They’ve done 50-50 booking for so long since Triple H made the statement that there’s not going to be another John Cena, so it’s 50-50 booking. Everybody’s won as much as they lost and they don’t mean anything. They have not created anybody that you really believe can beat Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre has lost, Bobby Lashley has lost,” said Russo. (23:14 – 23:47)

Vince Russo wants WWE to build the next legitimate threat for Roman Reigns

Previously, Russo has criticized WWE for not building the next big star. Earlier this year, he mentioned how it had always been the promotion's policy to create formidable challengers during the Attitude Era:

"Whether it's Bron Breakker, whoever you have in NXT. Whatever it is. Whether you know you're gonna get Wardlow in six months. Whatever it is, you have to start building people. You have to." Russo added, "We were always building people. When the story was Austin, when the story was Rock, the story was Kane. You're always building somebody where you know that's the next threat."

While Roman Reigns will defend his title against Lesnar at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre has previously challenged The Tribal Chief to a showdown at Clash at the Castle. Beyond that, fans will have to wait and see what the company has planned for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

