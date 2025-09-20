Vince Russo questions WWE's Mr. Iguana inconsistency (Exclusive)

Mr. Iguana immediately caught fans' attention after WWE acquired the Mexican promotion AAA in April. According to veteran writer Vince Russo, the company's merchandise for the wrestler highlights its marketing flaws.

Mark Shapiro, the Chief Operating Officer of WWE's parent company TKO, recently confirmed that WWE is moving away from a family-friendly ticket strategy. Around the same time, Mr. Iguana's La Yesca puppet became available for fans to buy on WWE Shop for $59.99.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that WWE no longer knows its target audience.

"When Shapiro talks about the families, I'm saying, 'Did he just say they don't want families to come to the events?' The same day, Chris, I am reading an article how they are now selling that iguana puppet gimmick as merch. So, what? That's not for kids? Adults are buying the iguana and walking around with an iguana on their hand?"

In the video above, Russo gave an interesting take on why Stephanie McMahon encouraged fans to use a VPN to watch WWE content.

Alexa Bliss and Mr. Iguana merch confuses Vince Russo

Aside from Mr. Iguana's La Yesca, WWE sells similar merchandise for Alexa Bliss' Lilly doll and Finn Balor's Demonito puppet.

Vince Russo worked for WWE in the late 1990s when the company revolved its marketing and programming around edgy content. Nowadays, he thinks TKO is trying to please too many people at once.

"What are you?" Russo said. "Somebody needs to figure out what you are. On one hand, they wanna be UFC, they wanna be boxing, but on the other hand we're selling Alexa Bliss dolls, we're selling the iguana. What is it, guys?"

Russo also raised concerns that WWE fans might encounter financial difficulties due to expensive ticket prices.

