Vince Russo reveals he "lost friends" because he refused to get them signed to WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is vehemently against hiring someone just on the basis of friendship, saying he lost many friends because he chose not to misuse his position in WWE.

Russo is one of the most successful writers in the wrestling business. His stint as WWE's Head Writer during the Attitude Era was enormously successful. Besides the global juggernaut, Vince Russo also lent his services to the now-defunct promotion WCW and IMPACT Wrestling, formerly known as TNA Wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran shared his biggest gripe with the business. Russo stated that people in power hiring those close to them just for the sake of their relationship is wrong. Vince Russo also recalled that during his time in WWE, many of his friends had asked him to get them jobs in the promotion, but he refused.

The 61-year-old veteran added that if only the person could help the company and the business in any way did he move forward to get them hired:

"Bro, I'm so sick of, I understand, it's the way of the world, but hiring your friends, I'm so over that in wrestling, I'm so over that. Bro, when I was in my spot, so many people that were my friends tried to get a job through me... But if you can help the roster, if you can make this roster stronger, we'll talk. But I'm not bringing you in just because you're a friend. I'm sorry, bro, I'm a pro, man," said Vince Russo (1:01 - 1:58)

Vince Russo on Vince McMahon returning to WWE

On last week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about how former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon might consider returning to the company. The wrestling veteran added that with recent reports suggesting McMahon thinks he took bad advice and stepped down, he could try to mount a comeback this year:

"Well, bro, you seeing now with some recent comments... he can't even fathom it. It's finally starting to settle in that he stepped away and now everything I'm reading is he thinks he made a mistake and he thinks he should've never stepped away and he thinks that he took some bad advice. If that is the way he is talking, I would not be the least bit surprised to at least see him attempt to make a comeback in 2023," said Vince Russo.

Though there's little chance of Vince McMahon returning to power in WWE anytime soon, it'll be interesting to see how things pan out in the coming months.

What do you make of Vince Russo's opinion on those within the business helping their friends get hired? Sound off in the comment section below.

