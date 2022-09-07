Vince Russo thinks WWE legend shouldn't have competed on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Rey Mysterio's angle with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

RAW kicked off with Edge calling out Dominik for attacking him and Rey at Clash at the Castle. Rey showed up and tried to ask for forgiveness on his son's behalf before Dominik and Rhea Ripley made their way out.

It all led to Edge being attacked by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. Rey then issued a challenge to face any member of the Judgment Day later in the night.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that he felt Mysterio competing on RAW wasn't necessary. He also opined that after the opening angle, the story should've been given more time to build intrigue:

"Bro, this whole show, that angle should've revolved around the fact that Rey (Mysterio) is going to confront his son. That's what the whole story should've been around, Rey is going to confront Dominik. That should've been the build. From there, you can go wherever you want, but that should've been the hook to that story," Vince Russo said. (01:06:30 - 01:07:05)

During the opening segment, Balor and Priest blindsided Edge, but the latter fought them both off before Dominik attacked him with a chopblock. Balor took out The Rated R Superstar with a Coup De Grace to his knee trapped under a steel chair.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be in action next week

As mentioned earlier, Rey Mysterio issued a challenge to face any member of the Judgment Day, which was answered by Damian Priest. The Punisher of The Judgment Day went on to beat the former world champion with the help of his stablemates.

Following the match, Rhea Ripley announced that Dominik would be facing Edge on next week's episode of WWE RAW, which was later made official. It will be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer recovers in time as he attempts to gain revenge on The Judgment Day.

