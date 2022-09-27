"That's not a great worker" - Wrestling veteran lashes out at Sami Zayn over his working style (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently took issue with Sami Zayn slapping his legs during his kicks on RAW this week.

After a heated battle on social media, Zayn faced off with AJ Styles this week. The match came to a shocking end when Sami distracted the ref long enough for Solo Sikoa to plant AJ with a Uranage Slam on the apron. This allowed the Honorary Uce to hit him with the Helluva kick for the win.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, the former writer questioned whether Sami was in fact a great worker. He detailed that an in-ring specialist would have done a better job of hiding the slap while throwing kicks in the ring.

"When you hear Sami Zayn, you hear great worker. Okay fine. So then I ask the question, what is a great worker? Do you even know what a great worker is? A great worker to me is not somebody I see slapping their leg on every kick. That's not a great worker to me. I'm watching the guy slap his leg to get the sound of a kick. In other words, I'm seeing that. You're not working me. I see what you're doing." [59:40 - 1:00:23]

You can watch the full show here:

Don't forget to view the full highlights of RAW here.

Sami Zayn mentioned that The Bloodline did not want to be on RAW

After the show, WWE correspondent Kevin Patrick caught up with The Bloodline members on RAW Talk.

Sami Zayn was infuriated by AJ Styles. He mentioned that The Bloodline has other things to take care of and would not have been on the red brand if it wasn't for AJ's misadventure on Twitter.

"This is supposed to be an adult, he (AJ) goes on Twitter, takes a shot at me, and calls the shirt pathetic. So yeah, you are not just insulting the shirt, you are not just insulting Sami Zayn, you are insulting the entire Bloodline when you do that. We did not want to be here tonight. I had tickets to go see Ringo Starr in Montreal actually."

What lies next for the Honorary Uce and the rest of The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far