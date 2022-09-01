Vince Russo says current RAW star messaged him on DMs before WWE stint (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has had a lot to say about current RAW star Dexter Lumis. From praising his personality to his character, it's safe to say that the former WWE writer is a big fan. Russo mentioned the contact he had with the current RAW star.

This goes back to late 2013 to mid-2014 when Vince Russo was a secret consultant for TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling. His stint as a secret consultant lasted for less than a year before he was done for good.

Dexter Lumis also happened to be with TNA/Impact Wrestling at the time, and he went by his real name Samuel Shaw.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said that Dexter Lumis contacted him after Lumis left Impact Wrestling. He revealed some interesting exchanges they shared:

"It's funny because this was so ridiculous. When I was consulting, it had to be a big secret. He [Dexter Lumis] didn't even know I was working at TNA. We started talking through DMs when I stopped working there as a consultant and I think when he was released. That's when he really started picking my brain. He was dead-set on getting back in the game and making it. He was so driven and so committed. Coming up with different ideas, bouncing them off, I would bounce them back for him. He was dead-set on getting that opportunity." (4:04-4:59)

Vince Russo isn't a fan of WWE's recent decision with Dexter Lumis

After kidnapping The Miz on RAW more than a week ago, Dexter Lumis would return to NXT to wrap up his storyline with Indi Hartwell.

While NXT fans were pleased to see the loose ends of the story tied up, Vince Russo felt it was a ridiculous decision to have Lumis appear on NXT:

"They did the thing with Dexter Lumis. He dragged The Miz out, and then he's appearing in NXT? I would never write anything like that." (7:23-7:35)

He went on to state that he always likes to think from the perspective of a casual fan. He said that even if a casual fan saw how the Dexter Lumis-Indi Hartwell storyline played out in NXT while having watched RAW two nights earlier, it would be confusing to understand.

