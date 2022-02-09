Vince Russo thinks WWE is taunting RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on RAW Superstar Veer Mahaan.

The former Indus Sher member has been repackaged as Veer Mahaan and WWE has been airing vignettes for him hyping up his return to RAW for months now. They even aired promotiontional content where he stated that he has "spotted his prey" and was ready to strike but nothing has materialized.. On the latest edition of RAW, they aired another vignette for the him as well.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated his opinion on Mahaan.

"Bro, let's really try to figure out what is the rib here. Like, what is it?! Obviously, this is it, week after week, we are putting this guy on. Where is it going? What's behind it?" said Vince Russo. (48:08-48:30)

You can check out the entire episode of Legion of RAW below:

Veer Mahaan recently competed on WWE Main Event

Despite having months of vignettes and not appearing on RAW, Mahaan hasn't been completely inactive in the company. He has been appearing on Main Event and has been undefeated since his repackaging as Veer Mahaan. He defeated the likes of former champions like John Morrisson, Shelton Benjamin and Akira Tozawa during his tenure on the show.

Veer recently had an interaction with Elimination Chamber participant Austin Theory. Theory is one of six competitors that will enter the Chamber to compete for the WWE Championship. He defeated Kevin Owens to earn his way into the match.

Theory posted on Twitter hyping up his upcoming title match, which garnered a reaction from Mahaan. Could this be an indication that he will finally be making his return to "hunt his prey" at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia?

