"Wait and find out" - Ex-WWE champion on possibly returning after 13 months to participate in the Royal Rumble match

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently addressed possibly returning to participate in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

The 33-year-old had a seven-year stint in WWE, during which time she competed on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Meanwhile, she participated in four Women's Royal Rumble matches before getting released from her contract in December 2022. Mandy's last appearance in the Royal Rumble came in 2021. She entered the match at number 22 and lasted less than four minutes before getting eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Rose was asked by a fan if she would return in 2024 to participate in the Royal Rumble. The former NXT Women's Champion asked him to "wait and find out."

"Well, thank you. And I don't know. You just have to wait and find out," she said.

Mandy Rose's fiancé slammed WWE for firing her

Since her release from WWE last December, Mandy Rose has stepped away from in-ring competition. She recently launched a new podcast, Power Alphas, with her fiancé, former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli.

During an episode of the show, Sabbatelli slammed the Stamford-based company for firing his fiancée weeks after her brother passed away.

"So in my eyes, WWE was very ungrateful and they tried to do a ruthless act, in my opinion, to you by all of a sudden releasing you, which is crazy because six weeks earlier your brother passed away and you went to perform for them on the biggest pay-per-view. You were the main event and you didn't ruin their card. But then, six weeks later they kinda forget about that and they release you because you did something that supposedly they didn't approve of or like," he said.

