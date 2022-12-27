[Watch] 2-time WWE Champion refuses to acknowledge Roman Reigns in new video

AJ Styles refused to acknowledge the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, in a new video.

Roman Reigns has been holding the Universal Championship since August 2020. Earlier this year, The Tribal Chief unified the world titles after defeating Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39. Over the past two years, several former and current superstars have acknowledged The Tribal Chief.

Playing a game of "thumbs up, thumbs down" on WWE's Arabic Instagram account, all members of The O.C. gave Roman Reigns a thumbs up. They expressed their respect for The Tribal Chief.

While Karl Anderson "acknowledged" Reigns, AJ Styles refused to do the same. The 2-time world champion disclosed that he does not acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

Two Bloodline members recently hinted at turning on Roman Reigns in a new video. Watch it here.

Roman Reigns helped AJ Styles become a star in WWE

In 2016, AJ Styles signed with the Stamford-based company after wrestling for nearly two decades in other promotions. During his first year in the company, The Phenomenal One had two WWE Championship matches against Roman Reigns on Payback and Extreme Rules. However, he lost both bouts.

In an interview with SunSport in 2020, Styles recalled how these two matches against Reigns helped him become a star in the Stamford-based company.

"You have this indie guy in 2016. This guy from Japan just walked right in there and step in the ring with Roman Reigns. Now the perfect scenario was in place because not everybody loved Roman. (...) It was like, oh, they made it easy for me to be in there with Roman, because Roman is such a huge star. It only got better from there when I had the opportunity to get in the ring with Roman, one of the pay per views, actually a couple of pay per views I think. When I've got a title opportunity, it was against Roman Reigns. Unbelievable match. (...) So, yeah, Roman Reigns is a big part of the reason why my career's where it's at," he said.

SSodaPopNoob @MachineGunPop16 This was a good feud. Roman Reigns and AJ Styles had a good rivalry for the casual fans to enjoy. The matches they had were pretty good too. This was a good feud. Roman Reigns and AJ Styles had a good rivalry for the casual fans to enjoy. The matches they had were pretty good too. https://t.co/dytXtRJzXS

Roman Reigns' former rival broke character to give his honest opinion of The Tribal Chief. Check out his comments here.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes