[Watch] Bo Dallas spoke about Bray Wyatt in a rare interview three months ago; it's heartbreaking to watch now!

Bray Wyatt's death has shaken the professional wrestling world to its core, and while the entire community is mourning, his close family members like Bo Dallas have been affected the most. A recent interview of Dallas has started doing the rounds again, where he spoke about his relationship with his brother and teased about working together.

The WWE careers of the Rotunda brothers began around the same time as they joined the developmental territory and even wrestled against each other in NXT.

While their main roster journeys panned out quite differently, Bo Dallas knew that fans always wanted to see them in the same storyline on TV for years. While speaking on The Hannibal TV in May, Dallas was asked whether there were ever plans for him and Bray Wyatt to be allies in kayfabe.

Bo confirmed that the idea was discussed quite a bit from their FCW days; however, due to various reasons, it never came to fruition on TV. The former B-Team member even provided an update on his current relationship with Bray and confirmed they were talking regularly to each other.

Despite rumors doing the rounds, Bo Dallas didn't directly acknowledge that he was "Uncle Howdy," but during the interview, he hinted towards having something in the works with the brother.

"We're back to a point where we can meet up again and do something we've always wanted to do... I think that's what we always wanted, but we wanted to prove ourselves first. Together, the sky is the limit. Watch out! Even now, we talk once a week, a couple of times a week. He called me right before I came here. But we talk quite a bit." [From 02:55 to 03:40]

It's extremely unfortunate that teaming up with his own sibling in WWE has now become a what-if scenario for Bo following Bray Wyatt's untimely passing.

Bo Dallas explained that going on different paths in WWE was a necessity for the sake of their own careers. Even though they rarely crossed paths on WWE programming, Bo declared that he still loved his brother a lot.

Bo Dallas on whether he is satisfied with his pro wrestling career

While there are rumors of WWE getting Bo Dallas back to play the Uncle Howdy character, we have still not received a confirmation if that was ever the case.

Dallas was released in 2021 and has since kept a low profile and reportedly started looking at a professional outside the realms of wrestling. The former NXT Champion did not reach the desired heights on the main roster but was pretty happy with how his career had panned out.

Bo also spoke on his brother's behalf when he admitted that they had no regrets about their runs as pro wrestling stars:

"We can both look at our careers and realize we've both accomplished enough to be satisfied. I'd like a lot more about the singles stuff, but I'm satisfied. If it ended tomorrow, I would have done all the good and met a lot of great people, and I'm happy with it," said Dallas on The Hannibal TV. [From 02:00 to 02:22]

