WATCH: Brock Lesnar subtly checks on Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38 match

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Sunday, becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the process. However, he may have gotten injured during the match.

Many fans were not particularly pleased with the rushed nature of the finish, which saw Reigns win with a Spear after 12 minutes. There was seemingly a reason for it, though, with The Tribal Chief's arm getting swollen during the match. This might indicate a torn muscle.

While no details of the extent of the injury are available at the moment, we did catch a glimpse of Brock Lesnar checking on Roman Reigns after their WrestleMania 38 match ended.

Twitter user @speareigns noticed how The Beast Incarnate squeezed the champion's neck to enquire about his state. Reigns was seen saying something, presumably a reply to Lesnar. Check out the clip below:

It is always heartwarming to see fellow wrestlers check on each other in the ring, like how Lesnar subtly did to Reigns. It is the mark of a safe in-ring worker.

What's next for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 38?

The feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns consumed a large chunk of the past year, with WWE putting everything behind their world title unification match at WrestleMania 38.

For the first time in nearly a year, The Tribal Chief is heading out of a Premium Live Event without any conclusive challenger for his Universal Championship. This sounds exciting, but first off, one can only hope Reigns' injury isn't too severe, and he can continue his reign, now with the WWE Title as well.

Meanwhile, the future is also quite uncertain for Lesnar, who had been a regular fixture on television over the past few months. He will likely spend a few months away from WWE before returning for a new program in the summer. Whether The Beast Incarnate retains his current persona is anybody's guess.

