[WATCH] Charlotte Flair provides update from WWE facility 134 days after last match

The WWE Universe continues to buzz about Charlotte Flair's future. The multi-time champion has been out of action since December but has just checked in with fans with a video showing her progress.

The Queen suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus on December 8 during the SmackDown loss to Asuka at the Tribute to The Troops tapings. It was reported that Flair would be on the shelf for around nine months. She underwent surgery in early January and has been rehabbing her injuries ever since.

Flair has not wrestled in 134 days, and it's been 107 days since surgery. The 38-year-old took to X today with a clip from her latest rehab training session at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. She made a statement by simply captioning the post with three emojis.

"[fist emoji] [biceps flex emoji] [crown emoji]," Charlotte Flair wrote with the video below.

Flair is now signed to a historic contract. There's been another big change since she left to recover, as her husband Andrade departed AEW to return to WWE.

Charlotte Flair reacts to WWE RAW match

Andrade left All Elite Wrestling at the end of the year as his contract expired, and he chose not to re-sign. He then returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the Royal Rumble.

Andrade was signed to the RAW brand but didn't have his first singles match until March 4, when he defeated Apollo Crews. Three weeks later, he defeated Giovanni Vinci. He made his official WrestleMania debut earlier this month in Philadelphia, teaming with Rey Mysterio to defeat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

This week's RAW saw El Idolo defeat Dirty Dom in singles action. Charlotte Flair took to X to react to the nearly nine-minute match, giving a nod to her husband.

"He's so good. #WWERaw [skull emoji]," Charlotte Flair wrote.

Flair has been backstage with Andrade for recent shows, including WrestleMania XL, but she was not at Monday's RAW. There is no word yet on when she will be back, but it's expected that she will now be on the RAW brand as officials try to keep real-life couples together regarding travel and work.

