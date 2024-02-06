Watch: Cody Rhodes arrives at WWE RAW ahead of grudge match

Cody Rhodes has arrived at tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Missouri. The American Nightmare will be in action against a familiar foe tonight on the red brand.

The wrestling world let their opinion be known following this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row and was expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, he stepped aside for The Rock and will presumably be going after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at the biggest show of the year in April.

Rhodes will be reigniting his rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura later tonight on RAW. The latter attacked Rhodes during a live event over the weekend, and the two stars will settle their differences in a Bull Rope match later tonight.

Ahead of WWE RAW, the promotion shared a video of the Royal Rumble winner, and you can check it out below.

Cody Rhodes' sister says he has to win the big one in WWE

Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Runnels, recently shared that her brother has to win the big one in the company to cement his family's legacy in the business.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last summer, Teil Runnels noted that her brother would never give up. She added that Cody Rhodes winning the title is the last piece of the puzzle to finishing the story and establishing their family's legacy.

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," said Teil Runnels. [7:04 - 7:40]

The Rock may be one of the most popular stars on the planet, but most wrestling fans are hoping to see Cody Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

It will be interesting to see if WWE changes course due to the negative reaction to The Rock's return or push forward with their original plan.

