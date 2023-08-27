[Watch] Current champion breaks down in the middle of the ring as crowd pays tribute to Bray Wyatt at WWE Live event

The last few days have been tough for WWE Superstars as they lost their beloved colleague, Bray Wyatt. The same was evident at the latest Live event, where Seth Rollins broke down after the fans in attendance paid a loving tribute to The Eater of Worlds.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away a few days back, with Triple H announcing the sad news on Twitter. WWE hosted a tribute show for the late star on SmackDown, where multiple stars paid their respects. While Seth Rollins was not present on the emotionful program, The Visionary paid tribute to his former rival at Saturday's event, where he took on Finn Balor in a Street Fight.

Rollins put Balor through a table during the bout before doing Wyatt's iconic upside-down corner spot. After The Visionary won the match, fans in the arena serenaded him with the "He's got the whole world in his hands" chant along with the fireflies. An emotional Rollins then broke down in the middle of the ring before mustering the courage to address the audience.

Seth Rollins delivered an emotional promo dedicated to Bray Wyatt at the WWE Live event

The sudden departure of Bray Wyatt has stunned the wrestling world, with many still unable to process the news. The Eater of Worlds had touched many lives during his lifetime, and the same has been reflected in the amount of love and tributes pouring in for the late star.

Besides his homage to Wyatt during the match, Seth Rollins delivered an emotional promo at the WWE Live event. The Visionary said that the audience flashing their phone lights during his entrance has always made him think of Windham Rotunda, and he will forever keep the former WWE Champion in his memories.

"Every time I do my entrance and this song comes out, I see some lights in the crowd. Even before this week (…), I always thought of Windham. And (…) [breaks into tears]. And in a weird way, it was a tribute to him, something that I took for him, but I promise you guys I will think of him for the rest of my career every single time I see these fireflies."

It has also been reported that more tributes to Bray Wyatt will continue in the coming days, with John Cena also likely to memorialize one of his fiercest rivals upon his return to the company on Friday.