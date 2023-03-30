WATCH: Current champion looks jacked ahead of big match at WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is a two-night event spread across the coming weekend on April 1 and 2. This year's extravaganza will kick off with the United States Championship bout between Austin Theory and John Cena on Night One.

A victory over the 16-time world champion could be the catalyst for Theory's rise to superstardom, which is probably what management hopes to get out of the 25-year-old star.

With just a few days left before the biggest match of his career, Austin Theory posted a training video showing off his preparation. The United States Champion may be heading towards a monumental victory this Saturday night at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Theory believes John Cena "wants this match" at WrestleMania 39 because he is the most important thing in WWE

John Cena has not competed on The Grandest Stage Of Them All in three years. He recently broke character and revealed that the choice of opponent for his return match was not up to him, further stating that he meant every word in the promo he cut on WWE RAW.

In a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Austin Theory speculated on why John Cena chose to face him in the latter's return match in WWE.

"He wants to have this match because I’m the most important thing in the WWE. It’s clear as day. There’s a lot of people that wanna sit there and [disagree with that], but then they’re gonna have to go ‘Okay, Theory’s the guy.’ They’re gonna have to. It’s just where we are man." (H/T RSN)

John Cena beating Austin Theory is not out of the realm of possibility, considering the United States Championship has changed hands multiple times over the last few months, with Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Austin Theory involved in the title picture.

WWE could have Cena drop the title the night after, or a few weeks after carrying the belt to outside events, should the veteran's Hollywood schedule rule him out of competing in another premium live event immediately following WrestleMania 39.

You can read more about a Hall of Famer drawing comparisons to the US title clash this weekend with the high-profile CM Punk WrestleMania showdown.

Why don't we find out the odds-on favorite for WrestleMania 39? Leave your pick for the winner of the US title clash this Saturday night in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes