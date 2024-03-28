[WATCH] Drew McIntyre flashes WWE RAW star

Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk had an explosive promo this past Monday night on WWE RAW. McIntyre was caught flashing a WWE star during his appearance on this week's edition of the red brand.

The Scottish Warrior was the last man standing in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last month and earned a World Heavyweight Championship bout against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. McIntyre has also taken credit for injuring CM Punk and has kept their rivalry fresh as the veteran recovers from a torn triceps. A video of The Scotsman flashing a WWE commentator during RAW has surfaced online.

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole are the new commentary duo on the red brand and got more than they bargained for this past Monday night. McIntyre cut his promo from the announce desk and hilariously flashed Pat McAfee during the segment, as seen in the video below.

Bill Apter claims WWE star Drew McIntyre would be dangerous in the hands of AEW

Drew McIntyre's contract is reportedly set to expire following WrestleMania XL, and it was revealed earlier today that the veteran still has not reached a new agreement with WWE.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter predicted that McIntyre would ultimately decide to stay with WWE. However, Apter noted that the former champion would be dangerous in All Elite Wrestling.

"I don't think Drew McIntyre is going anywhere, in my opinion. I think the WWE values him so much, he would be dangerous in the hands of AEW... First of all I don't know if he can go by the name of Drew McIntyre, he is Drew Galloway. Sometimes that name recognition is very important. You know that Edge is doing good in AEW as the Rated R Superstar, but they can't call him Edge. So I don't know how many of his old fans even know him that he is really there." [From 07:36 onwards]

Both of McIntyre's reigns as WWE Champion occurred during the pandemic with no fans present. Only time will tell if the 38-year-old can capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins in front of a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at WrestleMania XL next weekend.

