[WATCH] Fan video shows Seth Rollins landing on a mattress during scary spot at WWE Fastlane

Seth Rollins was involved in a scary spot in his match against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane. A video doing the rounds on the internet shows Rollins landing on a mattress and later dropping to the floor during the brutal match.

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura battled for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WWE Fastlane. The two WWE Superstars pushed each other to their limit with Rollins walking out of the PLE as the last man standing.

During the match, Rollins and Nakamura battled in and around the ring. Towards the end of the match, the two were seen trading blows amongst the fans. In one such spot, Nakamura pushed Rollins off the stands onto the concrete below. The commentators sold it as Rollins landed directly on the floor but a video on the internet claims otherwise. Fans saw Rollins first falling on a mattress and then moving to the concrete floor.

What did Seth Rollins have to say after his match against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane?

Seth Rollins was finally able to exact revenge on Shinsuke Nakamura after all the sneak attacks and mind games. Rollins had been behind Nakamura since Payback for a rematch and when Nakamura finally agreed, he raised the stakes to a Last Man Standing match.

The main event of Fastlane saw both Superstars utilize tables, ladders, chairs, and many more weapons they found under and around the ring. After the World Heavyweight Champion kept his opponent down for the ten count to win the match, he took to social media to share a worrying message about his future.

"My heart keeps saying “Stay young.” My lower back seems to disagree."

