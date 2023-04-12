WATCH: Former champion made Jey Uso break character on WWE RAW

A former champion in WWE forced Jey Uso to break character during a hilarious moment on the recent episode of RAW.

Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) faced The Usos last night on the red brand. Gable and Otis dominated the majority of the match as the announcers pointed out that The Usos haven't been themselves since dropping the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. Jimmy and Jey eventually emerged victorious after they isolated Gable in the ring and connected with a 1D for the pinfall victory.

During the match, Jey tried to apply a Waist Lock on former RAW Tag Team Champion Otis, but the big man was unbothered. Otis then did a shimmy while he was in the waist lock, and Jey Uso couldn't help but start laughing, as seen in the video below.

Sami Zayn's plan to talk to Jey Uso backfired on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn battled Jey Uso in the main event of this past Friday's edition of SmackDown but felt the need to try and talk to him first.

Zayn approached Jey backstage and tried to shed some light on The Bloodline. He wanted Jey Uso to realize that Roman Reigns was punishing The Usos for losing the tag titles and that they should leave the group to become themselves once again.

However, Jey wasn't interested, and Solo Sikoa took the opportunity to attack Kevin Owens while Sami left him alone backstage. Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn got some revenge last night on RAW and attacked The Bloodline at the end of the show after Sikoa defeated Kevin Owens in the main event.

Jey has teased leaving The Bloodline several times but instead opted to remain in the group. It will be fascinating to see if anything will be able to break up WWE's most dominant faction in the future.

