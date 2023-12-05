Watch: Jey Uso passionately vows to honor the memory of Umaga on WWE RAW

Jey Uso has vowed to honor Umaga ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand will air live tonight from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Uso has become one of the biggest singles stars on WWE RAW following his exit from The Bloodline. He left the group after Jimmy Uso cost him the Tribal Combat match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns earlier this year at SummerSlam.

Jey Uso is scheduled for another massive opportunity tonight on RAW. The former Bloodline member is set to take on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on tonight's show.

Ahead of the title match, the company shared a video of Jey Uso arriving at the venue. In the video, Uso vowed to win the title to honor Umaga, who died 14 years ago on December 4, 2009. Umaga was the brother of Rikishi, who is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

"December 4th, real ones know. This one's for you Uce," he said.

The 38-year-old made the jump from SmackDown to RAW in September. Cody Rhodes announced the move at Payback during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect, and the unlikely duo had a brief run as Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

It will be interesting to see if Uso can pull off the upset and capture the World Heavyweight Championship tonight on RAW.

