WATCH: Jey Uso receives a special pep talk ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE's WrestleMania 40 Saturday has officially arrived. Superstars are gearing up for the blockbuster bouts of Night One, and Jey Uso received a very special pep talk before his match.

WrestleMania XL will see Main Event Jey lock up with his brother Jimmy Uso for the first time. There's a strong buzz within the WWE Universe for this match, as some feel it could easily steal the show. The Uso vs. Uso battle of brothers could impact The Anoa'i Family and The Bloodline, but Jey has already dropped a major offer that shocked the family and fans.

Jey has recently trended for content that features his 11-year-old son Jeyce, including a cul-de-sac sparring session that racked up thousands of views and comments. As seen below, the RAW Superstar brought his youngest son to WrestleMania Week.

WWE took to Instagram to post a clip of Jeyce and Jey discussing Uso vs. Uso. The youngster believes Uncle Jimmy may get destroyed on Saturday.

"Me personally... I say Jey Blueso, I mean Uso, is gonna win this time. Cause I mean... he be kind of crazy now. This omen arc is kind of crazy... uncle might get destroyed," said the son of Jey Uso in the video below.

Jey then polled his son on his match prediction twice as they slapped hands and laughed while doing their custom handshake. The father of two jokingly said, "Trash," as the camera focused on him. Jey then ended the clip by telling his son the support is appreciated.

Roman Reigns predicts Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania XL

The battle of the Bloodline brothers will go down on Night One of WrestleMania XL as The Usos face off in a singles match for the first time.

Tonight's go-home edition of SmackDown saw Jey Uso defeat younger brother Solo Sikoa by DQ. There was a controversial ending to the blue brand show, which featured other top WWE Superstars.

Roman Reigns is focused on his WrestleMania 40 matches, but he's also watching the showdown featuring his cousins. The champion recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and predicted Uso vs. Uso.

"Oh, I'm rooting for Big Jim. He's my only family. Hey, Jey made his choice. How do you walk away from the dream? How do you walk away from the promised land? You know, it's disrespectful," Roman Reigns said.

The Head of The Table has his hands full on both nights of WrestleMania 40. Reigns and The Rock will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One. If The Bloodline loses, all members will be banned from ringside during Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night Two.

If Rock and Roman win on Saturday, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Sunday will be held under Bloodline Rules.

