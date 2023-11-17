[WATCH] John Cena wrestles in attire made from an exotic dancer's outfit store

John Cena is arguably the greatest wrestler of all time. There is very little left for the 16-time World Champion to accomplish in the world of wrestling. Cena took some time to reflect on his growth as a wrestler by sharing a video of him wrestling twenty-three years ago.

John Cena made his return to WWE TV about two months ago. During his comeback run this year, Cena played a vital role in putting over stars such as Solo Sikoa and LA Knight. He ensured The Megastar got a shot against The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel while he faced Sikoa at the same PLE.

The Cenation Leader took to Twitter to share a video from 2000. In the video, John Cena was seen wrestling during his initial days while he was trying to make it as a wrestler. He gave the fans some background about the match and also highlighted how far he had come by constantly learning and moving forward.

"Reflection can be a valuable tool in the now and for the future. Head to @tiktok_us to catch a quick glimpse of a young prototype wearing X-rated underwear"

Did John Cena undergo surgery recently?

John Cena's recent WWE run came to an end at Crown Jewel. Solo Sikoa convincingly beat Cena in a singles match at the PLE, after which The Franchise Player cryptically bid adieu to the WWE Universe.

After moving on from WWE, according to a post on Twitter, it looks like Cena underwent surgery. In the post, he thanked surgeon Jeff Dugas and his team in Birmingham, Alabama. The former WWE Champion stated that one of his arms was fixed and headed to therapy and that another surgery was scheduled for later on.

"Thank you @JeffDugasMD and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!!"

