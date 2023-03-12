[Watch] Liv Morgan urges the WWE Universe to slide into her DMs for this reason

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently urged fans to slide into her DMs instead of sending her e-mails.

Morgan has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company since 2014. The 28-year-old is currently on the SmackDown brand, where she previously held the SmackDown Women's Championship for 97 days.

The former member of The Riott Squad recently participated in a new video in which WWE Superstars revealed how many unread e-mails they have. Morgan disclosed that she has 20,042 unread e-mails. She then sent a message to the WWE Universe and anyone wanting to reach her, asking them to call her, text her, or simply slide in her DMs instead of sending her e-mails.

"So, if you want to reach me, just don't e-mail me. Give me a call or a text or even like a DM. Slide in the DMs don't send me an e-mail," she said.

A WWE legend recently revealed that Liv Morgan is dating Bo Dallas

Since joining the Stamford-based company in 2014, Liv Morgan has been romantically linked with a few fellow superstars. The New Jersey native dated Enzo Amore for a few years before the couple split.

Over the past two years, rumors have suggested that Morgan was dating Bo Dallas. On his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy Ric Flair confirmed these speculations.

"I was so happy to see Bray [Wyatt]. I just saw Barry's sister the other day, Mike's wife. And Mike was there at the 30th anniversary [of RAW]. Mike Rotunda, Barry [Windham]'s brother-in-law. So, he [Barry] is recovering. He is here in Tampa... He's out what they call 'The Compound.' That would be the Bray Wyatt/Mike Rotunda compound. Bo's got a bunch of property out there. Bo is with Liv Morgan now. I think, are they married? I don't know. Yeah, and I saw JoJo, Bray's wife. Yeah, they're a very happy family," he said.

