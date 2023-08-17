[WATCH] Paul Heyman highlights 38-year-old WWE star's hilarious facial expressions from SmackDown

Since the pandemic locked us within the confines of our homes, Paul Heyman has been associated with Roman Reigns, and it only took only a week for the latter to capture the WWE Universal Championship.

The Wiseman always steps in when there is a need for a consigliere within The Bloodline, only it seems he adds fuel to the fire, and the family has all split up. Presently, only Heyman and the street champion Solo Sikoa are on Reigns' side.

This past week on SmackDown, Reigns, Sikoa, and Heyman took a backseat as Jimmy and Jey Uso tried to resolve their issues. The latter lost his biggest match to date to The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, thanks to a timely interference by his twin brother.

Some of the viewers may have missed Roman Reigns reacting to the promo cut by The Uso brothers in the middle of the ring. Paul Heyman, however, is here to remind us of The Head of the Table's acting skills, as the former connected each reaction to an emoji, from happy, frowning, and smirking, among others.

Roman Reigns reacting to Jimmy and Jey Uso's promo on WWE SmackDown

The creative team may have hit a dead end at this point, as Jey Uso quit in the storyline, but only after superkicking Jimmy Uso. Furthermore, the entire Bloodline is rumored not to appear on SmackDown in the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

Paul Heyman is "full of sh*t," says WWE Hall of Famer

Kurt Angle spoke about The Wiseman recently on his podcast The Kurt Angle Show. The Olympic Gold Medalist is convinced the veteran has no clue where to go from here in The Bloodline Saga.

Despite both Heyman and Reigns saying that there still are a lot of stories to tell during the WrestleMania 39 post-show press conference, Angle feels they have ran out of resources:

"The storyline is great, I love it, but I think Heyman was full of shit," he said. "I think they're in the eighth inning, and they're stressed. They're making shit up now. That's what I believe. Paul Heyman, I know him, and I know that he's probably going crazy right now, 'What do we do next?'" [H/T: Fightful]

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso was not very well received as their previous encounters. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is even rumored to be injured, albeit it was reported that there isn't anything serious, per Fightful.

