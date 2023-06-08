[Watch] Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman appear in NBC commercial for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were part of NBC's first commercial for their coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Reigns has reached new levels of popularity despite turning heel back in 2020. The Bloodline storyline is one of the best WWE has ever told, and it's not even close to being finished.

As his mainstream appeal grows, The Tribal Chief and his Wiseman appeared on NBC's Save The Date campaign for the 2024 Paris Olympics. They were part of the first commercial along with music icon Dolly Parton and Kevin from the Minions franchise.

In the commercial, Heyman proudly bragged that Reigns would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against anyone, anywhere, and anytime. The video ended with The Tribal Chief saying:

"Except next July."

The Paris Olympics is scheduled from July 26 to August 11, 2024. It will be broadcasted by NBC Universal in the United States. NBC currently has the TV rights for WWE RAW, and it's currently being aired on the USA Network.

Will Jey Uso remain loyal to Roman Reigns?

Paul Heyman announced on this week's RAW that Jey Uso will have to decide this coming Friday on SmackDown. Jey will need to choose if he wants to remain loyal to The Bloodline or side with his twin brother Jimmy, who has turned on them at Night of Champions.

Roman Reigns was very confident at the end of SmackDown last week when Heyman asked him about Jey's loyalty. Reigns thinks that Jey will eventually fall in line like he always had during his time with The Bloodline.

Jey has a very tough decision since Jimmy is his twin brother, while Solo Sikoa is his younger brother. Sikoa already acknowledged his Tribal Chief last week by attacking Jimmy with the Samoan Spike.

With Reigns advertised for Money in the Bank, it's not far-fetched to think that he'll be teaming up with Solo Sikoa to face The Usos in a tag team match.

What do you think will happen on this week's SmackDown? Will Jey Uso acknowledge Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

