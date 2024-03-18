[WATCH] Shotzi shares update amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Shotzi appeared to be on the cusp of a substantial push when she challenged Ronda Rousey in 2022 for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series. The match ended in a loss for Shotzi.

By the end of 2023, however, she once again gained prominence after joining top stars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair inside the WarGames structure to fend off Damage CTRL. As fate would have it, Shotzi got sidelined on the Road To WrestleMania XL after she tore her ACL.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a short clip of moving around inside a basketball court and scoring a basket. Shotzi also noted that it has been nearly a month since her surgery:

"Day 27 on my road to recovery," she wrote on Instagram.

Before their respective injuries, Charlotte Flair and Shotzi were a unit, with the latter confirming that there were plans for them to chase the Women's Tag Team Championship.

It remains to be seen if the creative team will resume this storyline upon their return. In the interim, The Queen sent a message to her tag partner following her surgery.

Charlotte Flair and Shotzi as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?

After Charlotte got injured wrestling Asuka on SmackDown last December, Shotzi revealed the original plans for the duo.

Speaking to WWE Deutschland, she praised both The Queen and Bianca Belair, having had the opportunity to team up with them at Survivor Series. She added that the feelings with Flair were mutual regarding a run with the tag titles:

"Absolutely. I mean I look up to them [Flair and Belair] so much. I was watching their stuff before I got to WWE and I've always strived to be like Charlotte [Flair] like they work so hard. Yeah definitely, Charlotte [Flair] and I were talking about possibly going for the tag titles. Like, we got matching gear made, you know. We really wanted it, we wanted it for sure," said Shotzi.

Both these stars are expected to miss much of 2024, so by the time they return to WWE programming, perhaps the creative team may look to change directions. It all depends on where the company is with its hot angles at the time. To the surprise of many, though, The Queen is advertised for an upcoming edition of SmackDown.

