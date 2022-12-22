[Watch] Two Bloodline members defeat Logan Paul in a new WWE challenge

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Logan Paul in a new challenge.

Earlier this year, Logan Paul signed an official contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. In September, the YouTuber and social media influencer started feuding with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. On November 5, the 27-year-old challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. However, he came up short.

While in Saudi Arabia, Paul went against The Usos in a "Forehead Challenge," in which they had to identify superstars from pictures of only their foreheads. The company's Arabic Instagram account recently posted a video of that challenge. As the Usos got all their answers correct, Paul failed to identify Sami Zayn, Triple H, and Roman Reigns.

You can check out the video below:

Logan Paul could return to WWE soon

Over the past eight months, Logan Paul has competed in three matches in the Stamford-based company. Apart from squaring off against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, The Maverick has also wrestled in WWE before. The social media influencer teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

Paul also had another bout last July as he defeated his former partner, The Miz, at SummerSlam. Recent reports suggest that the 27-year-old could return in January to compete in his fourth bout. According to rumors, Paul could be one of the participants in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently suggested on the Busted Open podcast that Paul go head-to-head against John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

"Logan Paul called him out. Maybe, there's a rebuttal [from John Cena on SmackDown]. 'If you can get that knee healthy, maybe let's do this at WrestleMania,'" he said.

