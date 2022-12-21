"He ain't been Ucey" - Roman Reigns' former WWE rival causes disagreement between two Bloodline members

Seth Rollins recently caused a disagreement between the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

Seth Rollins has a long history with Roman Reigns. The two debuted together on the main roster in 2012 as part of The Shield, alongside Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose). After the group disbanded, The Tribal Chief and The Visionary had a historic rivalry that has reignited a few times over the past few years. Earlier this year, the two squared off in a Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble. The bout ended in a Rollins' victory via disqualification.

Playing a game of "thumbs up, thumbs down" on WWE's Arabic Instagram account, The Usos had a disagreement over Rollins. While Jey gave The Visionary a thumbs up, his brother gave him a thumbs down.

"Thumbs up man. It's Seth Rollins. Come on man, It's Seth Rollins, it's Seth Freakin' Rollins right there," Jey said. "He ain't been Ucey either bro," Jimmy responded.

Seth Rollins recently addressed his relationship with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, alongside Jon Moxley, had a close relationship while they worked together as The Shield. However, their bond is no longer as strong today as it once was. While The Visionary and The Tribal Chief are still active in the Stamford-based company, Moxley is now in AEW.

In a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Rollins disclosed that he only sees Reigns occasionally at premium live events.

"Obviously none of us are as close as we were and we may never be as close as we were during those first two years. Everyone's off doing their own thing, we're all on separate shows. Roman and I see each other occasionally at the pay-per-views if he's on those, and neither of us see Mox ever. He's busy doing his own thing, whether it's AEW or GCW or New Japan – wherever he wants to show up!" Rollins said.

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝‍ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ @_handyred_ I can see Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins at survivor series! Maybe they’ll kick start their feud again on Monday! No one pushes Roman’s buttons like Seth I can see Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins at survivor series! Maybe they’ll kick start their feud again on Monday! No one pushes Roman’s buttons like Seth https://t.co/xF8QfEpBhr

