[Watch] WWE releases never-seen-before match between Roman Reigns and 38-year-old star

WWE recently released a never-seen-before match between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin on the company's YouTube channel.

Since 2017, The Tribal Chief has shared the ring several times with Corbin on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, and premium live events. Their last one-on-one televised match came in February 2020 when Reigns defeated Corbin in a Steel Cage Match at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

The leader of The Bloodline and The Modern Day Wrestling God had another untelevised match a day later on SmackDown. Celebrating WWE's YouTube channel reaching 92.5 million subscribers, the company released the never-seen-before bout on the channel.

"Well, you would, by subscribing, 92.5 million of you have unlocked this match with some of our guests right now. We go back to February 28th, 2020. It's a match that happened after a broadcast of SmackDown featuring, at the time, King Corbin and Roman Reigns. So, no one has seen this match before," Matt Camp introduced the bout. [0:41 - 1:02]

Baron Corbin moved from WWE SmackDown to RAW earlier this year

After spending several years on SmackDown, Baron Corbin moved to Monday Night RAW last October and aligned himself with WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell disclosed that he is a big fan of the pairing of JBL and Corbin.

"I think they picked the perfect spot for John Bradshaw [Layfield]. Let him go out there and run that mouth (...) because I have been in places with him when he got to talking, and he'd be talking loud, and he wouldn't be talking wrestling. He would be talking something else, and people would get irritated with him just by him talking about something they didn't really care about."

Mantell added:

"But he's such a know-it-all, and 'it's this way and this way' and blah blah blah, and he was making jokes. Put him behind that mic for Corbin; that is the perfect spot for him. And I think him and Corbin, as a unit, would have massive heat on them," he said. [2:24 - 3:09]

