[Watch] WWE Superstar John Cena seamlessly edited into viral Waffle House brawl

John Cena will wrestle his first WWE match of the year tonight on SmackDown. Meanawhile, fans are currently getting a kick out of the Leader of the Cenation being edited into a brawl at a Waffle House in Texas.

A WWE-style fight broke out between customers and employees at a Waffle House over the holiday weekend. One restaurant patron paid tribute to former AEW producer Ace Steel and launched a chair across the room during the scuffle.

However, the Waffle House employee displayed incredible reflexes and caught the chair with ease. Eventually, cooler heads prevailed but the establishment was shut down for the rest of the evening.

John Cena has been edited into the brawl as the man who launches the chair at the employee. The edit is done seamlessly and you can check it out in the video below.

SelzerFX @SelzerFX THEY GOT FLOATING CHAIRS AT WAFFLE HOUSE THEY GOT FLOATING CHAIRS AT WAFFLE HOUSE https://t.co/zINHme0WXy

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Kevin Owens praises John Cena ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens will be teaming up with John Cena against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn tonight on WWE SmackDown.

It will be Cena's first match of the year but will keep his twenty-year streak intact. Owens and Cena have been rivals in the past, but KO praised the Leader of Cenation ahead of the massive match tonight on the final edition of SmackDown of the year:

“John and I kind of mended fences a long time ago,” Owens said. “We haven’t been on opposite sides of the ring for awhile. He’s been an incredible valuable person to talk to about WWE and wrestling in general for so long. Even when we were rivals, if you want to call it that, he was a great sounding board for ideas and anything I could do to get better as a performer. He was at the very top of the business for so long, I couldn’t have imagined not using that resource.” [H/T - New York Post]

John Cena returned earlier this year to celebrate his 20 years with the company. It will be interesting to see if the 45-year-old has a big match left in him for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Who would you like to see John Cena battle at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes