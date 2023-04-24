[WATCH] WWE Superstar reveals the true pain caused by having the same birthday as John Cena

John Cena competed at WrestleMania 39 in a losing effort against Austin Theory, and has not appeared on WWE TV since. He turned 46 on April 23rd, and NXT star Dijak is now 35. The two superstars share the same birthday and were both raised in Massachusetts.

Despite moving to Monday Night RAW during the pandemic as part of the Retribution stable under the monicker T-Bar, Dijak only spent two years on the main roster before returning to the developmental brand.

The 35-year-old star recently took to Twitter to post a short clip of John Cena hitting his signature move, the 5-Knuckle Shuffle, on T-Bar back in 2021. Dijak even had a few words for the 16-time world champion:

"Sharing a birthday with John Cena is such a continual shot to my ego, like I’m not even the most popular WWE wrestler from Massachusetts born today wtf. Anyway here’s a clip of him kicking my a**, HBD @JohnCena" wrote Dijak.

Former WWE Women's Champion determined to pursue John Cena's status

Mercedes Moné recently claimed that she wants to reach the heights of John Cena and other top names in the industry.

Despite being an iconic female wrestler, known especially for her time in the global juggernaut company, the former WrestleMania main-eventer believes that people should remember her among the greatest wrestlers, irrespective of gender.

"I’m not the greatest women’s wrestler—I am the greatest wrestler,” says Moné. “When you think of John Cena, The Rock or Kenny Omega, I won’t stop until people are thinking of Mercedes Moné in that same light." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Despite her recent claims, there are plenty of fans who hope to see Moné back in WWE. After walking out of the company last year, she made her debut at New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier this year, where she won the IWGP Women's Championship.

Mayu Iwatani recently ended her reign at 64 days after the two wrestled at the Stardom All-Star Grand Queendom event.

