"Watching you shine like a star" - Stacy Keibler reacts to praise from current champion in WWE ahead of Hall of Fame induction

Stacy Keibler has responded to praise from a current champion in WWE ahead of her Hall of Fame induction during WrestleMania weekend.

Keibler will join Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and Andy Kaufman in the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place this Friday, March 31st. While some have questioned whether Stacy is a Hall of Famer, many believe she deserves to be inducted, including Mercedes Moné.

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to send Stacy Keibler a message. The Queen will be defending her title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania but took the time to send some kind words ahead of the Hall of Fame ceremony:

"Congratulations woman ❤️," tweeted Charlotte Flair.

Stacy Keibler thanked Charlotte for the message and noted that it is great watching Flair shine like a star:

"Thank you!! I’ve loved watching you grow and now watching you shine like a star 💫," tweeted Keibler.

Teddy Long discusses Stacy Keibler being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE legend Teddy Long believes Stacy's backstage connections may have led to her being inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy said Stacy may not have had an illustrious career, but she was a professional backstage and did what was asked of her. He then congratulated the 43-year-old on her upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame:

"WWE has graduated now, they're Hollywood too. My thing is this, even though Stacy Keibler didn't do a whole lot of professional wrestling, I had a chance to work with her back in the day. Nice girl, she did whatever she was asked to do. She's been in Hollywood for a long time, so maybe behind the scenes maybe she might have big connections. So we never know what the reason is, but god bless her, that's their choice, and congratulations to her!" (6:31-7:05)

Stacy Keibler had a memorable career but her being a Hall of Famer is certainly up for debate, especially with more accomplished wrestlers seeking an induction. It will be interesting to see who inducts the former Duchess of Dudleyville on Friday night.

