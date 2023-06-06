WCW legend explains why he gave Alberto Del Rio a second chance (Exclusive)

Konnan has opened up about Alberto Del Rio's recent appearances in Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA).

Del Rio, known outside WWE as Alberto El Patron, was accused of sexual assault and kidnapping by his ex-fiancée in 2020. The charges were later dropped after it emerged that she allegedly created a false story as revenge after he cheated on her.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, AAA booker Konnan said he wanted to give Del Rio another opportunity:

"I've always been of the mindset if the guy hasn't been convicted, no matter what proof that you have, if he hasn't been convicted, we're not the law. If he was convicted, that would be a different story. Whatever happened with him and his past girlfriend is between him and them. That doesn't really concern us unless he's convicted, so we decided to give him a second chance." [2:17 – 2:42]

In the video above, Konnan provided an update on AAA's chances of landing a television network deal in the United States. He also gave his thoughts on Chavo Guerrero's claim that Rey Mysterio has "prostituted" the Guerrero family name.

Konnan on Alberto Del Rio's struggles outside the ring

After a difficult few years, Alberto Del Rio is now in a good place again both personally and professionally. The 46-year-old recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about his AAA run, including El Hijo del Vikingo's possible future as the next Rey Mysterio.

Konnan went on to reveal that Del Rio's issues became so bad that he even considered taking his own life:

"He came in and he's had a good attitude. You can tell he's hungry again. He went through a lot of s**t, he had to move out of his house, and he contemplated suicide, and it was really rough because everybody turned their back on him. Basically, right now we're still kinda in the honeymoon period with him." [2:44 – 3:03]

One of Del Rio's most notable AAA matches so far took place at Triplemania XXXI in Monterrey, Mexico, on April 16. He teamed up with Pentagon Jr. to defeat Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis.

