"We didn't have all those black curtains" - Released WWE star recalls Stone Cold trolling John Cena (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 has shared an old anecdote involving mega stars Stone Cold and John Cena.

EC3 was part of WWE for two different tenures. His first stint saw him be a part of Florida Championship Wrestling and early NXT. His second run came in 2018 when he debuted at an NXT Takeover event by placing himself among the ringside audience.

He made it to the main roster in 2018 itself but failed to gain momentum. The former TNA star defeated Dean Ambrose on the main roster. Despite him looking ready for a push, his position deteriorated on the main roster. In 2020, EC3 was released from the company.

Speaking on the Wrestling Outlaws show on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge YouTube channel, EC3 narrated an interesting exchange involving Stone Cold and John Cena.

"Here's a quick John [Cena] story that I remember him saying. It was when he got to the top, the first couple of years run of being the top guy. You know he'd show up in the building and I think it was Stone Cold, he came back for an appearance. He's in the arena before the show [and] Stone Cold walks up, they're talking, you know, Stone Cold giving them like Illuminati, top guy advice and only very few know probably."

He continued:

"They're looking around and then Stone Cold kind of hits him on the side and goes, yeah except when I was on top we didn't have all those black curtains," added EC3.

Stone Cold and John Cena could return to action at WWE WrestleMania

Stone Cold and John Cena are rumored to be returning at WrestleMania 39, according to various reports.

John Cena @JohnCena There’s a difference between living in your values and being stuck in your ways. There’s a difference between living in your values and being stuck in your ways.

According to Fightful Select, The Texas Rattlesnake enjoyed his return to the ring against Kevin Owens last year at WrestleMania 38 Night One. However, he is far apart in his negotiations with WWE at the moment, according to the outlet.

In the case of The Cenation Leader, there is speculation about his comeback after Logan Paul's recent comments. The internet celebrity said he asked Triple H for a match against John Cena to break the internet.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H manages to convince either or both of them to return at The Show of Shows.

