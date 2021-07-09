"We didn't cause a fuss" - Superstar comments on WWE separating him from Nikki Cross on TV (Exclusive)

WWE has a history of splitting up couples across brands. In many cases, most real-life pairings also work together on television. Killian Dain and Nikki Cross were part of Sanity when the faction was a dominant force in WWE NXT.

When the Eric Young-led stable moved to WWE SmackDown, Nikki Cross split up from the group and stayed in NXT. Sanity spent a brief time as a three-man group on the blue brand before splitting up for good.

While recently speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, former WWE star Killian Dain revealed his reaction to being separated from Nikki Cross on television.

Big Damo said it wasn't a big deal for the couple and they didn't create a big fuss about the split. Killian Dain noted that despite having spent a lot of time in the wrestling business, his career wasn't tied to Nikki Cross, and they were both free to explore fresh creative possibilities in WWE.

While Dain admitted that traveling with Cross on the main roster would have been a great experience, he highlighted their individual goals and the importance of achieving them.

"We didn't cause a fuss. It's like, when we originally, when Sanity were promoted like I mean, we could have b****ed and moaned and whatever else, but that's not who we are as people. Our careers weren't tied to each other when we started wrestling; we both loved wrestling. We got into it separately for our own reasons. So we're not going to like cry and whatever else about being put together. Would it have been nice? Yes, absolutely! It would have been awesome, we could have traveled with each other, but we both have goals," revealed Big Damo.

"You want to succeed because you are the talent" - Killian Dain was determined to create his own path in WWE

Chip is back on my shoulder.



All future enquiries:

Damomackle@yahoo.com pic.twitter.com/HLp8ezk0Hu — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) June 25, 2021

For Killian Dain, a wrestler becomes successful by utilizing their talent and not just by the collective effort of an on-screen faction.

The 36-year-old star had no issues being kept away from Nikki Cross on WWE television as, unlike a few other couples, they weren't parents who needed to travel together at all times.

"We're both determined." Dain added, "We both wanted to succeed, so you want to succeed in your own path, not because your partner is the one who is, you know, b****ed and moaned and got you something. You want to succeed because you are the talent. You want to succeed because you are good enough, and that's how we both looked at it. Listen, there is going to be a day when wrestling is done, and we'll be sick looking at each other (laughs). So we're not that bothered about being separated. Listen, it's different for people who have kids and all that; they do need to travel together and all that kind of stuff. But we were not in that situation."

Since being written off Sanity, Nikki Cross has undergone a massive character transformation. The energetic superstar is currently portraying a superhero gimmick on WWE RAW.

Killian Dain also shared his thoughts about his wife's new WWE character among various other topics such as The Wyatt Family, his conversation with Triple H, and more during the latest Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Kartik Arry